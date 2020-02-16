GoAir appoints Vinay Dube as CEO

GoAir’s Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Vinay Dube as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dube was previously associated with the grounded Jet Airways as CEO.

Dube has a Master’s in Operations Research from the University of North Carolina, USA and Bachelor’s in Economics and Mathematics from Knox College, USA with a career spanning over three decades in global businesses.

He has an established track record of corporate transformations and business development of large, multifaceted international organisations across three continents.

GoAir currently operates over 325 daily flights. It flies to 35 destinations that include 27 domestic and 8 international.