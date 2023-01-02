Google-owned Waze app will alert users about dangerous roads based on traffic data. The new beta version of the app will inform users about roads that have statistically high crash occurrences based on Waze community data, The Verge reported.

Nearby roads that are deemed to be high-risk will be colored in red, as per the report. The app also sends a pop-up notification about the dangerous roads around the driver. The feature is available in beta and is expected to roll out publicly soon.

The tech giant recently announced a merger of teams working on the mapping service Waze and products like Google Maps. Waze spokesperson told The Verge, “the teams will benefit from further increased technical collaboration.”

In addition, Google is planning to launch a security feature that will block users from malicious and suspicious HTTP downloads.

