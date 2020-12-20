Govt moves to address woes of EXIM trade, shipping lines

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
An acute shortage of containers and a sharp spike in freight rates are expected to ease a bit, with the government moving to resolve three key issues cited by exporters, importers and shipping lines for the hurdles that have roiled trade.
On December 17, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued guidelines to smoothen the process of faceless assessment of cargo, including carrying out re-assessment of goods/bill of entry to avoid delays. The export-import (EXIM) trade and container lines had complained that the faceless assessment took as many as seven days, aggravating the shortage of containers for exports.
To speed up the assessment process, the CBIC has raised the monetary limit of assessment of bills of entry only by the appraising officers to ₹5 lakh from the existing ₹1 lakh. This will take effect from Monday.
On December 17, the Directorate General of Shipping lifted the 14-day mandatory quarantine period stipulated for ships arriving from ports of Covid-19 infected countries after maritime trade complained that this was delaying the berthing of vessels with a cascading effect on the container logistics chain. The quarantine had resulted in a wait of up to four days before berthing at ports. This not only delayed the discharge and destuffing of import loads but also the availability of containers for export shipments.
On a continuous basis, this delayed the whole cycle of several sailings and eventually resulted in a reduction in the number of sailings over a period. The removal of the 14-day restriction will lead to quicker turnaround of ships and enable extra trips in a month.
“Vessel slot is a weak area where you cannot do anything immediately,” said TS Ahluwalia, President, Northern India Shippers Association. Sea freight has soared by 100 per cent on an average, he said.
On December 16, the Railways decided to waive haulage charges for moving empty containers and flat wagons till December 31, to ease the container shortage and check high logistics costs.
Some exporters say the cost-free movement of empty boxes may not fetch substantial gains as lines prefer to send empties to China and other places.
“From there (China, etc) they will be stuffed with cargo and moved to the US, for which they will get more than $6,000 per container,” an exporter said.
Ahluwalia said the cost savings arising from the haulage waiver should be passed on to the exporters. The container lines should not levy any charges from the exporters on this, he added.
Second, when empty containers are moved free of cost to inland container depots in the hinterland, priority for stuffing them should be given to readily available cargo and railed out to ports within the least possible time, instead of waiting for days for the cargo of companies with which the line has a commitment, he observed.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...