Guwahati to host Transporters Meet today

Clean facts about sustainability
Transporters Meet, an event for the transporter sector, organised by BusinessLine in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Mahindra Small Commercial Vehicles, will be held in Guwahati on Friday.
Assam’s capital, a major riverine port city, is the largest metropolis in the North-East.
The busy Inland Waterways transport on the Brahmaputra makes Guwahati one of the key logistics hubs in the region with the truck industry providing the critical last-mile connectivity.
The second edition of the highly-successful Transporters Meet commenced in Navi Mumbai on January 10 with nearly 200 fleet-owners in attendance. The next was held at Bengaluru on January 30.
This one-of-its-kind event brings together various stakeholders involved in the transport sector to discuss issues, share best practices and suggest solutions to the problems faced by them. Nearly one crore trucks criss-cross the country carrying goods. Their operation is critical for keeping India’s economic engine running. Transporters, in the past, have braved issues such as fluctuating fuel prices, lower freight rates and limited availability of drivers.
Today, the challenge is more of demand and regulation. As part of the meet, panellists will discuss ‘The Road Ahead’ on aspects such as the shift to BS-VI fuels, cargo demand and local issues.
The discussion assumes significance considering the slowdown in the market, and truckers are finding it difficult to find cargo. This, in turn, has forced many trucks to remain idle.
At the Mumbai event, panellists strongly advocated freight rates on per km, per tonne basis, and also for more educated people to enter the business. In Bengaluru, the discussion was on the new mechanism for revising fuel prices.
The panellists for the Guwahati meet are Pulak Goswami, President of North-East LPG (Bulk) Tank Truck Owners Association and Guwahati Transport Association; Pradip Das, Secretary-General of All Assam Motor Transport Association; Anjit Bora, General Secretary of Agents and Luxury Bus Owners Association of Assam; and R Nagarajan, Chief Manager, Retail Sales (HO), Indian Oil Corporation.
Last year, the first edition of the Transporter Meet was held in 10 cities across the country. This year, it is being held in five cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Visakhatpanam and New Delhi.
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
I am a 35-year-old investor working as a Communications Consultant. I have mutual fund investments in the ...
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...