Have got the jab? Get discount on IndiGo air ticket

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
IndiGo on Wednesday announced discount up to 10 per cent to vaccinated individual. This will be available to even an individual who has been administered with just one dose.
This discount will be available from Wednesday. It will be calculated on basic fare. “This offer will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination, but also ensure that they can travel safely at affordable fares with IndiGo,” Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo said. Further he reiterated airline’s commitment to offer an on-time, hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean and clean flying machine.
The offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Passengers who have availed the offer at the time of booking will be required to furnish a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Health Ministry. Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate.
Also read: Indigo flight's tyre bursts while landing in Hubballi, passengers safe
The airline clarified that limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore, discounts will be provided subject to availability of inventory. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion. “The offer is currently available only on IndiGo website,” it said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...