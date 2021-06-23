Have got the jab? Get discount on IndiGo air ticket

IndiGo on Wednesday announced discount up to 10 per cent to vaccinated individual. This will be available to even an individual who has been administered with just one dose.

This discount will be available from Wednesday. It will be calculated on basic fare. “This offer will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination, but also ensure that they can travel safely at affordable fares with IndiGo,” Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo said. Further he reiterated airline’s commitment to offer an on-time, hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean and clean flying machine.

Conditions to avail discount

The offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Passengers who have availed the offer at the time of booking will be required to furnish a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Health Ministry. Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate.

The airline clarified that limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore, discounts will be provided subject to availability of inventory. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion. “The offer is currently available only on IndiGo website,” it said.