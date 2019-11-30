How to link PNRs of two connecting journeys and the process to claim refunds

Social service starts at school in Shimla
If you have tickets for two trains as a part of connecting journey and have missed the second train because of a delay in the first train, then you can get the full refund – provided you have linked the two PNRs through IRCTC website. This benefit was started earlier this year. The two PNRs can be linked irrespective of whether you booked either of the tickets online or through the ticket booking counter.
If you are connecting journeys, for tickets issued from a counter ticket, then IRCTC will verify the passenger details through an OTP using the mobile number given in the ticket booked through the counter.
According to IRCTC website, to book two PNRs, use the connecting journey booking option under the main menu “TRAINS”. Subject to train and accommodation availability, book the train.
To be eligible to connect two PNRs and thus claim refunds in case of a delay in the first train, passengers also need to ensure that both the tickets have matching details regarding passenger name, age and gender, according to IRCTC note.
Trains can be connected only if confirmed tickets are used. Moreover, for connecting tickets, two tickets should not have a gap of over five days.
This process was put in place in 2019 after there were examples of railway passengers facing problems in cancelling their second ticket, as they had not connected the PNRs of two journeys. At times, it became difficult for passengers to convince the Railway officials that they were seeking refund as the first train was delayed.
Till about two years ago, before GST was implemented, the process of linking two PNRs for a connecting journey did exist. However, post-GST implementation, there were challenges in issuing such “connecting journey” tickets.
“In connecting train journey tickets, the ticket booking officials of railways issued two tickets. The original ticket was endorsed by ticket booking counter official. The first ticket collected the entire value of the journey for a total distance of 1000 km – say two journeys comprising 800 km and 200 km. And the value of the second train ticket, even if it involved a 200 km journey, was zero. This resulted in difficulties in distributing the GST across states. So, two different tickets were booked,” a railway official told BusinessLine.
“Also, nowadays as many people don’t use the “break journey concept” as often as 10-15 years ago, as there are direct trains between most places,” added the official.
Withdrawing the connected journey ticket facility also took away the “telescopic fare” benefit from passengers. Telescopic fare benefit meant that the per-kilometre rate paid by passengers for the second leg of the journey was lower than the per km rate for the first leg of the journey. Railways tariff process is such that its per kilometre rate decreases for longer distances.
This year, for passengers benefit, the process of linking two tickets has been reintroduced, albeit without the telescopic fare benefit, according to the Railways. It was decided to allow linking of two PNRs for connecting journey for both e-ticket and PRS counter ticket or combination of either, according to Railways.
