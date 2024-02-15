Indian Institute of Technology Madras has partnered with Redington, a global technology solution provider, to establish the ‘R Srinivasan International Visiting Chair’ dedicated to advancing research in logistics and supply chain management, with a special emphasis on sustainable practices.

A MoU towards establishing this International Visiting Chair Professorship was signed on February 9, by V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and J Ramachandran, Chairman, Redington Limited.

Named in honour of R Srinivasan, the Founder of Redington Group, the R Srinivasan International Visiting Chair aims to attract experts from across the globe to collaborate with faculty and researchers at IIT Madras. Together, they will dive into critical areas such as supply chain optimisation, digital transformation, and sustainable supply chain practices, , said a company release.

Kamakoti said, supply chain is becoming a very important aspect. It has many facets, not only from an economic point of view but security as well. A deep analysis of how a supply chain works is essential if we are to ascertain if a product will be delivered at a specific time during a crisis, among other things. Another thing we are looking at is how crucial is India in terms of supply chain. We can ascertain these aspects only through an in-depth analysis of Supply Chain.

According to Srinivasan, supply chain is the subject of serious study in the respective clusters. In India, it constitutes 7-10 per cent of their total costs. Post-Covid 19, and currently because of the various geo-political crises, the globalisation of supply chains is under threat. The cost-effectiveness of various countries in the supply chain is giving way to acquiring as much resources as possible due to security issues, he said.

Ramachandran said the endeavour in this alliance encompass a wide spectrum of areas, ranging from Supply Chain Management to the digitisation of logistics, leveraging the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to optimise operations and foster holistic management practices.