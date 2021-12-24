IndiGo appoints Neetan Chopra as CDIO

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo airlines has appointed Neetan Chopra as its Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO). He will join IndiGo with effect from January 3.

Chopra, with over 25-years’ experience will take on this newly created role.

He is currently the Group Chief Technology Officer at Dubai Holding and was previously a Senior VP of IT & Innovation at Emirates.

The newly created role of CDIO will provide vision and leadership for developing and implementing information technology and digitalisation initiatives as an integral part of the of IndiGo’s business strategy, the airlines said in a statement.

Chopra will spearhead the digitization of IndiGo’s operations in order to improve cost effectiveness, service quality, customer centricity and analytical capability, and drive the co-creation of new digital business models with internal and external partners and the larger technology ecosystem.

He will also be responsible for all aspects of IndiGo’s information technology and systems, processes, and organisation, and focus on attracting, retaining, and developing key IT and digital talents.