IndiGo has solidified its long-term plans by placing a firm order for a staggering 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. This mega order, scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2035, not only marks IndiGo’s largest-ever purchase, but is also the largest single aircraft acquisition by any airline in partnership with Airbus. This beats Air India’s orderbook of 480 aircrafts.

With a fleet of over 300 aircraft at present, IndiGo already has 480 planes on order, awaiting delivery by the end of this decade. Adding the newly confirmed 500 aircraft to their order book means IndiGo will have nearly 1,000 planes on the way, securing their growth well into the next decade. The specific distribution of A320 and A321 models, as well as the engine selection, will be determined at a later stage.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said: “It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An orderbook now of almost 1.000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India. At IndiGo, we take pride in being India’s preferred airline for connectivity in and with India; and by doing so, being one of the leading airlines in the world. This order strongly reaffirms IndiGo’s belief in the growth of India, in the A320 Family and in our strategic partnership with Airbus.”

The decision to proceed with this substantial order was thoroughly evaluated and discussed with IndiGo’s Board, who subsequently gave their endorsement. This strategic move strengthens the already exceptional relationship between IndiGo and Airbus. Since its establishment in 2006, IndiGo has now amassed an impressive total of 1,330 aircraft ordered from Airbus. As one of the fastest-growing airlines globally, IndiGo anticipates serving 100 million passengers this year, further contributing to the nation’s aviation sector.