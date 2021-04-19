INOX Air Products joins Railways’ initiative for transporting liquid medical oxygen

INOX Air Products (INOXAP), a manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, has joined the Indian Railway’s Oxygen Express trials of Roll-On-Roll-Off (RO-RO) service innovation for faster transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), an essential element required in the country’s battle against Covid-19.

A trial was organised at Boisar Station of the Western Railways, where INOXAP’s tanker loaded with LMO was placed on a flat and low DBKM Wagon and all the required measurements were taken, a press statement from the company said on Monday.

The Railways had recently formulated a policy for the transport of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers using RO-RO train services to various destinations across the country. The transportation innovation would help the Governments avail oxygen in remote areas from surplus areas in lesser time.

INOX Air Products is the largest manufacturer of Industrial & Medical Gases in India. The company offers a portfolio of gases, equipment and services through a massive manufacturing capacity of 3300 TPD of liquid gases delivered from 44 operating locations. With an extensive network of operations, and a vastly diverse client ecosystem, INOX Air Products empowers more than 1,800 small, medium and large manufacturing organisations across dozens of sectors, enabling and empowering them on their way to achieve their vision.