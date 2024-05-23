The First International Conference on Logistics, Supply Chain and Transportation (ICLST) 2024, organised by the Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (CoELSCM) started at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC). The three-day event has brought together experts and professionals from various sectors to discuss and explore advancements in logistics, supply chain management, and transportation.

Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Navi Mumbai who inaugurated the programme, emphasised the need for cost reduction in the logistics sector. He also stressed the importance of bridging the gap between the skill pool available in the logistics sector and the requirements. There is huge scope for people skilled in the sector.

Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT Calicut said that the country is experiencing massive growth in the infrastructure sector and demands enhanced logistic support.

Manoranjan Parida, Director of CSIR-Central Road Research Institute and the Guest of Honour of the inaugural session stressed the need for multi-model transportation to improve logistics and supply chain management.

A panel discussion on “Navigating Global Trade - The Dynamics of Logistics, Exports and Imports,” was also held as part of the programme in collaboration with Kerala Exporters Forum.

