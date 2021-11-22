IRCON emerges lowest bidder for Sri Lanka, Bangladesh railway projects

Ircon International Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder for two projects by Sri Lanka Railways and Bangladesh Railways.

The first is a railway signalling project floated by the Ministry of Transport Services Management, Sri Lanka, for the design, installation, testing and commissioning of a signalling system from Maho Junction to Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka under an Indian Line of Credit. The value of the project is approximately $15.5 million (equivalent to Rs 114 crore). The project completion period is approximately one year, according to a stock exchange filing.

The second is a railway signalling project floated by the Ministry of Railways, Bangladesh for the construction of a non-interlocked colour light signalling system for all (nine) stations, including the construction of a telecommunication system with optical fibre in connection with the construction of KhulnaMongla Port Rail Line Project. The value of the project is approximately BOT 28 crore (equivalent to Rs 24 crore). The completion period is approximately six months.

"These works have been awarded on a competitive bidding basis. A Letter of Award is yet to be issued by Sri Lanka Railways and Bangladesh Railways," the company said