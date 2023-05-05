The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce a new provision where pet parents can take their dog or cat anywhere they go, as per reports. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will allow booking of online ticket for pets.

IRCTC will allow an online ticket booking facility for pets in AC-1 class of trains, along with the power of the Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) to book pets on board. Pet passengers can feed their pets water, food, etc, at stoppages.

With IRCTC web service, passengers will be able to book tickets for pets online via mobile or desktop after the first chart of the train is prepared, applicable if the passenger’s ticket is confirmed.

Talking about large domestic animals like horses, cows, etc, they will be booked and transported under goods train, said media reports. Any damage to these animals will solely be the passenger’s responsibility.

Earlier, carrying pet was a hectic process where passengers were only allowed to book AC 1 tickets, cabins or coupes, and reserve the whole cabin through parcel booking counter on the day of travel. Passengers were also allowed to box up their pet and carry them in second-class luggage and brake van. To address such inconvenience, the Ministry of Railways will soon enable online ticket booking for pets.

IRCTC guide to carry pets on train

Book ticket online on the IRCTC website and take out a photocopy of the same.

Make sure your pet is fully vaccinated with all the required vaccinations. Do carry the reports of the vaccines.

Get vet signed fitness certificate 24hrs-48hrs prior to the departure. The certificate should also detail about breed, colour, and gender of the pet.

Carry all the required identity documents.

Take your pet to the luggage office 3 hrs prior departure for booking. This step is for all, whether one has a PRS ticket via a booking counter or online.

Only one pet is allowed per Passenger Name Record (PNR).

Pay the applicable charges for AC Tier 1 or First Class Coupe. Remember, one can not carry their pets in AC2 tier, AC 3 tier, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, and Second-Class compartments.

Carry food, water, or anything to keep your pet comfortable.

If any co-passenger complaints about your pet’s behaviour, then the pet will be removed immediately.

If a passenger is carrying their pet without booking or proper documents, they will be charged six-times of the nominal fee of ₹30.