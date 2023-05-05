Aadhaar card is one of the important and mandatory document for every government and non-governmental associations. Starting from hotels to government office, we require to show our Aadhaar card as identity and residential proof.

Related Stories How to download voter ID card online? Voter ID card or E-EPIC can be downloaded online in few steps. READ NOW

So, if you still do not have an Aadhaar card, reach out to a Aadhaar Seva Kendra and get your card. Here’s how you can book an appointment for ASK online.

Book an ASK appointment

Head to UIDAI official site.

Scroll down to Get Aadhaar, and click on Book an Appointment.

Related Stories How to get Aadhaar number without enrolment ID? Retrieve Aadhaar number without enrolment ID or Aadhaar slip. READ NOW

Related Stories UMANG: All the Aadhaar-related services available on the app UMANG collectively brings all the central, the state and the local government services under one platform. READ NOW

Select City/Location to proceed.

Select the Aadhaar related work, and proceed with mobile number and captcha. Provide with OTP.

Next, enter appointment details, personal details, pick up time slot, review the appoint details and confirm.