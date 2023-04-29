The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has brought about a change under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) ‘joint option’ for higher pension.

EPFO has added two new facilities by which members can delete and re-file the application.

In addition, for higher pensions, the EPFO has also simplified the form requiring fewer details and uploading passbook pages.

The stated move comes after the Kerala High Court directed the EPFO to make changes in their online portal to help pensioners and employees opt for higher pension without having to go through complicated process of producing proof of prior consent for the same.

In November 2022, the EPFO had issued orders to apply for higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme within joint option. Earlie, the dateline for the same was March 3, which is now extended to May 3, 2023.