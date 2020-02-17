IRCTC to run ‘Ramayana Yatra Special’ from Tirunelveli

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) will run a Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train - Ramayana Tour, from Tirunelveli in March.

The Ramayana Yatra Special ex Tirunelveli will pick up passengers in Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Chennai Central to cover places that are of significance in the Ramayana. These include Chitrakut Dham, Buxar, Raghunathpur, Sitamarhi , Janakpuri (Nepal), Ayodhya, Nandigram, Prayagraj, Shringaverpur, Nashik and Hampi, said SS Jagannathan, General Manager, IRCTC.

The yatra will commence on March 5 and end on March 18. The 14-day tour package will cost ₹15,990 per person, including GST. This covers train fare in sleeper class, accommodation in non-AC halls/dharmashalas, non-AC road transfer, South Indian vegetarian food, a tour escort and security for each coach. “This is a budget yatra and in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to promote domestic tourism among citizens,” Jagannathan told newspersons here on Monday.

Air link can also be arranged for those who would like to visit Sri Lanka, which has many historical places connected with the Ramayana, he added. Central/State government employees can avail LTC for the pilgrimage tour, he said.