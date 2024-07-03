VO Chidambaranar Port Authority in Thoothukudi has signed Concession Agreement with JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal Private Ltd, a part of JSW Infrastructure, for mechanisation of NCB-III to handle dry bulk cargo. This will help in capacity addition of seven million tonnes per annum (mtpa) for the port. The project is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday.

The Concession Agreement was signed on behalf of VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tuticorin, by Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson, and Lalit Singhvi, Director and CFO, JSW Infrastructure, on behalf of JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal Private Ltd.

As per the Concession Agreement, the mechanisation of North Cargo Berth-III will be executed by the Concessionaire at an estimated cost of ₹265.15 crore.

The concessionaire will mechanise the NCB-III by installing cargo handling equipment such as shore unloaders, conveyors and develop the stack yard with a boundary wall, road and stacker to enable the successful operation of the terminal for 30 years.

Bids for dredging

The port has also initiated the bidding process for dredging the NCB-III to a draft of 14.20 m to facilitate handling of post-Panamax size vessels. The proposed Dry Bulk Terminal will handle cargoes such as coal, limestone, gypsum and rock phosphate. This project is expected to attract more investments and pave the way for the economic development of the region, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for about 500 people.

Chairperson Purohit said that the bulk terminal with a length of 306 m and draft of 14.20 m will to cater to post-Panamax size vessels with dead weight tonne of 80,000 tonnes, thereby facilitating importers to reap the benefit of economics of scale.

JSW Infrastructure is one India’s fastest-growing port-related infrastructure company across India has an installed cargo handling capacity of 170 mtpa.

