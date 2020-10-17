Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan are the new owners of Jet Airways

The wait for Jet Airways’ new owner is finally over as the Committee of Creditors for the airline have voted in favour of the resolution plan offered by the consortium comprising Financial advisory firm Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan, a UAE-based entrepreneur.

On October 16, the voting to pick the new owners of Jet Airways was extended after a handful of banks had sought more time to decide on the winning bid.

According to a BSE statement, on Saturday, Ashish Chhawcharia, the resolution professional said, “The resolution process submitted by Mr. Murari Jalan and Mr. Florian Fritsch has been duly approved by the CoC.” Fritsch is the Chairman of Kalrock Capital

In July this year, two of the four shortlisted bidders’ consortia submitted a bid to get a stake in the debt-strapped Jet Airways. This was the fourth and final attempt to resurrect the airline which was grounded in April 2019 over unpaid dues and multiple defaults.

According to the IBC protocol, the winning bidder required at least 66 per cent of the total votes to win.

Both the bidders, in their resolution plan, had proposed to the lenders that they were willing to liquidate the assets and reinvest the money in the revival of the airline.

BusinessLine had reported in September this year that the CoC was likely to pick Jalan’s resolution plan as it was more fructifying.

Currently Jet has 3,300 employees on its payroll as opposed to 22,000 employees, including 6,000 on contract at its peak.

A year and a half post its temporary grounding, Jet Airways’ resolution professional, Ashish Chhawchharia has received claims of over ₹36,090 crore, however, only claims the team admitted worth ₹4,640 crore.

For the past eight days, Jet’s stock has been trading at the upper circuit. They have seen a jump from ₹31.55 to ₹40.15 apiece ever since.