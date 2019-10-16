Konkan Railway route to get 10 more stations by March 2020

Work on the construction of 10 stations along the Konkan Railway route will be completed by March 2020.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL), which celebrated its 29th Foundation Day on October 15, said in a statement that the work on the construction of 10 new stations -- Indapur, Goregoan Road, Sape Wamane, Kalbani, Kadwai, Verawali, Kharepatan, Achirne, Mirjan and Innanje -- and eight loop lines is in progress and likely to be completed by March 2020.

Apart from this, five additional loop lines at Anjani, Sawarda, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road and Murdeshwar stations are already commissioned.

It said that the electrification of the entire Konkan Railway route will be completed by March 2021. This project is estimated to cost around ₹1100 crore.

Work on the doubling of the 46-km stretch between Roha and Veer section is in progress and will be completed by March 2020.

During 2018-19, Konkan Railway achieved a net profit of ₹102 crore. The turnover of the company was ₹2898 crore during 2018-19. This included the project turnover of ₹1561 crore, and operating turnover of ₹1264 crore.

It said that Konkan Railway has bagged the contract for conducting engineering survey of the proposed railway line between Raxaul in Bihar state and Kathmandu in Nepal. The survey has been completed and submitted to Nepal through the Union External Affairs Ministry.

KRCL said that the work is in progress for the 53.6-km stretch of Udampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Excavation work for the 10.26-km tunnel has been completed. The work on the bridges over Anji and Chenab rivers is in progress.

Apart from this KRCL has constructed an 11-km-long new railway line at NTPC Gadarwara project. This railway line also includes 366-metre-long bridge on Shakkar river, it said.