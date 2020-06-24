Kushinagar airport in UP declared an international airport: Cabinet

“Hence declaration of Kushinagar Airport as an ‘International Airport’ will offer improved connectivity and wider choice of services at competitive costs to air travellers. On any given day, around 200-300 devotees from Thailand, Cambodia, Japan, Burma, etc are coming and offering their prayers at Kushinagar,” the statement added.

Kushinagar is regarded as a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage centre and is dotted with several other Buddhist sites in the surrounding areas such as Sravasti (238 km), Kapilvastu (190 km) and Lumbini (195 km). It already serves as the presenting site for the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit spanning India and Nepal.

“Direct international connectivity to Kushinagar would substantially increase the number of foreigners and domestic tourists and will also provide an impetus to economic development of the region. The international airport is expected to boost the already growing tourism and hospitality ecosystem in the country,” an official statement said.

In a bid to boost domestic and international tourism, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to declare the Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh as an international airport.

