LogisticsNow launches platform for contracted truck rates

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
LogisticsNow, a four-year-old start-up, has launched the first contracted truck rate benchmark on its platform “LoRRI”.
According to Raj Saxena, Founder and CEO, LogisticsNow, the manufacturers, who enter into contracts with truckers to move their cargo at pre-fixed rental levels in India, can now figure out an average range of such rentals that other players have – on those routes.
LoRRI Benchmark provides the cost at which one can connect a district or a city, using which truck-type, which transporter can move the cargo, among others.
Usually, contracted truck rental rates are fixed between the customer and transporter for a few months or years with in-built links. Unlike spot rates that are the truck rates for immediate demand between certain routes, contracted rates are not available.
The company issued the benchmark as its customers asked it to devise such a platform, said Saxena. Companies that use the LogisticsNow platform include Saint Gobain, Baskin Robbins.
LoRRI provides data for 20,000 routes, over 80 truck-types, and over 650 transporters.
Saxena said this benchmark was required due to lack of reliable and readily accessible information for contracted freight rates in road transport; absence of national reach, and need for a single neutral platform that provides freight rates and logistics service providers or transporters pan-India.
Saxena said the “neutral” platform democratises the space by all transporters – large and small – to be on the common network, and cargo available for transportation. Also, customers get to rate the transporters. There are certain routes where smaller transporters are top-rated by customers, he added.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at current ...
₹1433 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014461460 Fresh short position can be initiated with a stiff ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...