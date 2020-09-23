Lok Sabha passes Major Ports Authorities Bill 2020

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the The Major Ports Authorities Bill, 2020 that sought to provide autonomy to India’s 12 major ports and improve their efficiency and competitiveness.

This Bill seeks to replace the Major Ports Act, 1963. It provides for the creation of a Board of Major Port Authority for each major port. These Boards will replace the existing port trusts.

The Major Ports Authorities Bill, 2020 was the last Bill approved by Lok Sabha on Wednesday before the lower house adjourned Sine Die.