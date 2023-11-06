Larsen and Toubro’s shares rose 1.56 per cent after the company reported that the Construction’s Buildings and Factories and Transportation Infrastructure divisions have been awarded a contract by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh. The greenfield airport will be initially designed to accommodate 6 million passengers per annum (MPA), with provisions for future expansion to handle up to 12 MPA.

The scope of work encompasses cut and fill operations, terminal construction with integrated airport systems, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower installation, airfield development (including a 3800-meter South Runway, Apron, Taxiways, Airfield Ground Lighting, Fuel Hydrant facilities, and other essential infrastructure), landside facilities such as roads and landscaping, as well as utilities and support amenities. Larsen & Toubro is presently engaged in the construction of airports in key Indian cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Navi Mumbai.

The company’s shares were up by 1.56 per cent to ₹2,953.55 at 11.13 am on the BSE.