Mangaluru International Airport commenced international cargo operations from its integrated cargo terminal ]on July 2, with flight IX 815 ferrying 2522 kg of fruits and vegetables to Abu Dhabi. The formal launch was held on Friday in the presence of the airport’s leadership team as well as representatives from Customs, airlines, and the Airport Security Group of CISF.

A media statement said the start of international cargo operations will enable exporters from coastal Karnataka, Kerala and the hinterland to export perishables such as fresh fruits and vegetables, food, machine parts, textiles, shoes, tropical fish, frozen and dry fish, plastic colouring material and ship parts (propeller) in the form of belly cargo.

IndiGo and Air India Express, with their connectivity, will enable exporters to send cargo to Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.

The airport started domestic cargo operations on May 1, 2023. On May 10, 2024, the Commissioner of Customs appointed the airport as a Custodian as well as a Customs Cargo Service Provider, approving the start of international cargo operations.

On the domestic cargo front, the airport handled 3706.02 tonnes of cargo in the first 11 months of its operation from May 1, 2023, during the financial year 2024-25. The total domestic cargo handled included 279.21 tonnes of inbound and 3426.8 tonnes of outbound cargo.

