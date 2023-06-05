Mangaluru International Airport has replaced 1,111 conventional lights spread across various functional areas with as many LED lights. The airport has achieved 100 per cent conversion of conventional lights with LED lights, says a media statement by the airport.

It said that this change over will help the airport overall save 1.88 lakh kWH/annum. The biggest saving will be seen in the national air traffic services building area where the airport will save 1.17 lakh kWH/annum with the use of 752 LED lights. In new integrated terminal building, Mangaluru International Airport will save 56,467 kWH/annum with 261 LED lights, and 14,673 kWH/annum by changing the 98 conventional lights to LED lights in the airside and old terminal building area.

The statement said that switchover will help in the reduction of 148.962 tonnes of CO2 emission per annum, including 92.761 tonnes of CO2 in the national air traffic services area.

The airport hitherto had converted 948 conventional lights to LED which had helped it reduce 137 tonnes of CO2 in 2021-22. In replacing the remaining 163 conventional lights, the airport has furthered its cause to environmental protection, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit