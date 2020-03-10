Mangaluru International Airport named ‘best airport by size and region’

Mangaluru International Airport, which is managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has been adjudged the ‘best airport by size and region’ in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey for 2019, in the ‘2-5 million passengers per year in Asia-Pacific region category’.

Apart from Mangaluru, two other airports managed by the AAI — Chandigarh and Thiruvananthapuram — have also won the award under the same category, said a press release.

The ASQ survey is the internationally established global benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction with airports, the release said. Conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI), it recognises airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers.

The survey measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators that include eight major categories such as access, check-in, security, airport facilities, food and beverage, retail, airport environment and arrival services.

During 2019, the ACI-ASQ survey was carried out at around 356 airports across North America, Latin America and Caribbean, Europe, Africa, West Asia and Asia, said the release.