Maruti to recall record 1.81 lakh vehicles for possible faulty part

The country’s largest passenger vehicles maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), said it is proactively recalling 1,81,754 units of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 for potential defect in the motor generator unit. This is possibly the most number of vehicles the company has ever recalled.

Third recall in a year

The company did two recalls over the last one year. In July 2020, it had recalled 1,34,885 units of WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018 and October 15, 2019 and Baleno (Petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019 and November 4, 2019, for issues with the fuel pump.

Then, in November, it recalled 40,453 units of Eeco manufactured between November 4, 2019 and February 25, 2020, for the issue of standard symbol missing on the head-lamp.

A Maruti statement on Friday said: “This is to inspect for a possible defect in 1,81,754 units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020. Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.”

The company said the owners of affected vehicle will get a communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops and the inspection/replacement of the motor generator unit will be done free of cost. “The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November. Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in water-logged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicle,” it said.

Owners of vehicles suspected to have defects can visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company’s website and fill in their vehicle’s chassis number to check if their vehicle needs attention, Maruti added.