In light of the Odisha train accident, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued an advisory to all Indian airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar. It has also directed the airlines to accept cancellations and rescheduling on flights due to the said incident without any penalty charges.

Late evening on Friday, three trains collided causing deaths of more than 300 people and leaving 1,000 people injured. “In view of the unfortunate accident in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of the State and take necessary action regarding the same,” the MoCA said in a statement.

Airfares are dynamic, and on multiple occasions in the past, the Ministry has refused to intervene on higher airfares. However, in light of the fact that the kin of the victims might want to rush to Odisha, the Ministry has issued this advisory. The average airfare for a Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight is approximately ₹4,500 to ₹5,500, similar is the case with flights between Mumbai and Bhubaneswar.

Major domestic as well as international airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, Air Asia India along with international airlines including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Singapore Airlines among others operate flights from the airport.

