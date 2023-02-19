Mediterranean Shipping Company has said that freight forwarder DB Schenker has entered into an agreement with the company to help reduce supply chain emissions via MSC Biofuel Solution. The agreement is a first-of-its-kind between a freight forwarder and a shipping line, and it entails that at least 30,000 standard containers (TEU) will be transported on the world’s oceans with net-zero emissions in 2023.

Air travel outlook for Latin America

IATA says that despite a host of challenges, including the lingering effects of the pandemic and political upheaval, Latin America experienced a strong recovery in 2022. Such countries as Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, which had either never imposed travel restrictions or removed them early on, even managed record years. The year 2023 promises to be an uphill battle, especially in view of the shift in the political landscape following a series of elections in key markets such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Seaspan gets its first Zim Sammy Ofer

A celebratory naming ceremony for Zim Sammy Ofer, the first 15,000 TEU LNG-powered vessel was held at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Korea. As the first of ten vessels ordered by Seaspan, the Zim Sammy Ofer claims to be the greenest alternative currently available in the market for large-scale fleets, but also equipped with the latest technology to ensure the highest standards of safety, efficiency and reliability.