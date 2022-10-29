The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express rammed into cattle on Saturday morning. The incident occurred near Atul in Mumbai Central division when the train hit a bull.

“The train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar on October 29, 2022. The incident occurred at 08.17 hours and the train was detained for about 15 minutes,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.

However, the train was not damaged except for the nose cone cover of the front /driver’s coach.

“The train is running smoothly. The damage will be attended to at the earliest,” he said.

This is the third incident of cattle overrun involving the recently launched semi-high speed train.

Meanwhile, railway officials and experts said that there is no cause for worry as the train has been designed to withstand cattle overrun.

According to Thakur, fencing work is being undertaken on the Delhi-Ahmedabad railway section to ensure the speed of the train is maintained at 160 km per hour. It is expected to be completed by March 2024.

The indigenously developed Vande Bharat train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route.

