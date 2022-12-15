Kerala Steamer Agents Association has elected Binu K.S. and Varghese K George as President and Vice President, respectively.

Addressing the 44 th AGM, Binu, the newly elected President, emphasised the need to utilize Kerala’s coastal potential to enhance cargo movement, tourism circuit formation, and development of minor ports. He urged the shipping fraternity to come out with new services and ideas to utilise the vast potential in an economically viable mode.

Related Stories AP fast tracks work on new ports READ NOW

Varghese K.George, Vice President, Kerala Steamer Agents Assocation

M Beena, Chairperson of Cochin Port Authority said that the port is an ecosystem and the growth of interlinked trade bodies is vital for its existence. The Government’s new logistics policy demands cost-effective and globally competitive uninterrupted end-to-end connectivity. The shipping sector is passing through an era of physical and digital integration post-Covid period and it affirms the need for work integration from all spheres. Hence, all these reforms in this volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world require a collective effort to achieve better opportunities and excellence in business, she said.

Related Stories Cochin Port hosts Europa 2, marks the revival of cruise business During the current cruise season (September 2022 to May 2023), Cochin Port will play host to 20 international cruise calls READ NOW

N S Pillai, Chairman, Kerala Maritime Board elaborated the new infrastructural ventures of Kerala Maritime Board for achieving the first to last mile connectivity between the minor ports of Kerala.

Vikas Narwal, Deputy Chairman, Cochin Port Authority spoke. KSAA Vice President Varghese K George proposed vote of thanks.