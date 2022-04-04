NMPA cargo handling up by 7.66 per cent in 2021-22

New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) handled 39.30 million tonnes (mt) of cargo during 2021-22 as against 36.50 mt in 2020-21, recording a growth of 7.66 per cent.

Addressing a programme of the stakeholders of NMPA in Mangaluru on Monday, AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, said the captive cargoes contributed 28.70 mt to the total cargo handled at the port. Major users such as MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd), Udupi Power Corporation Ltd, KIOCL Ltd and JSW contributed to the captive cargo of the port.

He said rise in cargo handling was mainly due to the increased handling of crude oil, petroleum products, coal, edible oil, and containers during 2021-22.

NMPA handled 1.52 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of containers during 2021-22 as against 1.50 lakh TEUs in the previous fiscal. The port handled a record container traffic of 17,258 TEUs in June surpassing the earlier record of 16,066 TEUs in March 2020, he said.

MPA’s projects under Sagarmala

Speaking on NMPA’s projects under Sagarmala programme, he said the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had identified 10 projects worth ₹1,336 crore for NMPA. The projects included across the areas of port connectivity, port modernisation, port-led industrialisation, and coastal community development.

Among thse , NMPA has completed seven projects at a cost of ₹641 crore in the last seven years, he said.

Imamuddin Ahammed, Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, who was the chief guest of the proggrame, said the three coastal districts of Karnataka – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada – contribute a revenue of around ₹24,000 crore to the Government.

Around ₹5,000 crore customs duty was collected in these three districts. The share of NMPA in that was at around ₹4,500 crore, he said.

