NMPT board resolves to encourage only ‘Make in India’ products

It is not difficult for Indian economy to reach $5 trillion mark, if 130-crore Indians consume only the products made in India, according to AV Ramana, Chairman of New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT).
Delivering the Independence Day address at New Mangalore on Saturday, he said instructions have already been given by various resolutions of the Board at the port level to encourage ‘Make in India’ products.
These are being done as a part of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ call given by the Prime Minister of India, he said.
The Independence Day was celebrated in a restrained manner amid the pandemic at the port. The celebration was limited to 50 attendees thus avoiding large congregation in the ceremony.
Covid warriors and officials were honoured for their exemplary service on the occasion.
