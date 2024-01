Noida Airport’s CEO, Christoph Schnellmann, is committed to ensuring the airport becomes operational by the end of the year. The Noida Airport has partnered strategically with Akasa Air to facilitate this goal.

Currently, there are ongoing activities related to runway asphalting and paving.

The ambitious project, valued at ₹5,700 crore, is designed to accommodate 12 million passengers in its initial phase.

This crucial stage involves the construction of both a terminal and a runway.