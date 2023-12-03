Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the new West India North America (WIN) service to connect India’s west coast and the US east coast to enhance its services in the India subcontinental market.

The new service will offer a weekly route from Hazira, Nhava Sheva, Mundra to New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston. It will also call at Damietta, Algeciras, Jeddah to further connect to Mediterranean destinations in combination with other services. The exact date of the launch will be announced shortly, the line based in Singapore said.

The service rotation will be Bin Qasim – Hazira – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Damietta – Algeciras – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Charleston – Norfolk – Damietta – Jeddah – Bin Qasim

Nine vessels

The new service will be operated by a fleet of nine vessels, all of which are operated by ONE. The independent nature of the WIN will provide flexibility to our valued customers, the line said.

On the new service, Apramapar Singh, General Manager of India Marketing in ONE India, said the Hazira container terminal is a gateway to the industrially vibrant belt of South Gujarat, North Maharashtra and Central India.

The main commodities include fast moving consumer goods such as electronics, perishables such as foodstuff and retail goods including textile and apparel. Furthermore, chemical moving between these two countries will benefit from the direct and increased capacity. ONE’s new WIN will provide customers in this region with a fast and direct service to meet their needs for on-time delivery to and from North America.

The line said India has been playing an increasingly important role in world trade, with an export volume of approximately $453 billion for merchandise trade with an annual growth rate of 15 per cent in 2022, according to World Trade Outlook and Statistics published by World Trade Organization.

ONE India was established right at the beginning back in 2018 and have since built a network of 25 offices with 410 employees by 2022. As of November 2023, it provides 22 weekly services which collectively covers 11 ports in India, the line said.

