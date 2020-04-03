Parcel cargo express train to run from Coimbatore to Chennai today

To ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines, medical equipments, masks, food items and other essentials in the wake of Covid-19, Southern Railways proposes to run a parcel cargo express service between Coimbatore and Chennai Central on Friday.

The parcel express cargo train service will comprise two high-capacity parcel vans and an SLR (seating-cup-luggage rake) coach for transporting medical supplies, said a Southern Railways release.

The train is expected to leave Coimbatore at 11 am today to reach Chennai Chennai at 9 pm. It is expected to reach Tirupur at 11.50 am, Erode at 1.20 pm and Salem at 3 pm.

Railways has requested industrial houses, companies, interested groups and organisations to avail the service by approaching the Railway Parcel Service for registration.