Parcel cargo express train to run from Coimbatore to Chennai today

LN Revathy Coimbatore | Updated on April 03, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

To ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines, medical equipments, masks, food items and other essentials in the wake of Covid-19, Southern Railways proposes to run a parcel cargo express service between Coimbatore and Chennai Central on Friday.

The parcel express cargo train service will comprise two high-capacity parcel vans and an SLR (seating-cup-luggage rake) coach for transporting medical supplies, said a Southern Railways release.

The train is expected to leave Coimbatore at 11 am today to reach Chennai Chennai at 9 pm. It is expected to reach Tirupur at 11.50 am, Erode at 1.20 pm and Salem at 3 pm.

Railways has requested industrial houses, companies, interested groups and organisations to avail the service by approaching the Railway Parcel Service for registration.

