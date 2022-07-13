PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport in Jharkhand

Under the UDAN scheme, more than 70 new places have been either connected with airports, heliports or water aerodromes in the last five to six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after inaugurating Deoghar airport in Jharkhand.

Ordinary citizens are enjoying the air travel facility on more than 400 new routes, the Prime Minister said.

“So far one crore passengers have used air travel at very low cost under the UDAN scheme. I am happy that today the flight from Deoghar to Kolkata has started. Efforts are also on to start flights for Ranchi, Patna and Delhi at the earliest,” he added.

After Deoghar, work is underway on the construction of airports in Bokaro and Dumka. “That is, connectivity in Jharkhand is going to be better in the near future,” he said.

On the occasion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that 14 additional aviation routes would be made available in Jharkhand soon.