Railway gives push to green energy projects

Air pollution, an emergency
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
The Railways is accelerating its efforts to install and use renewable energy as part of its objective to reduce carbon footprint and reduce its power costs.
It aims to source about 1,000 MW of solar power and about 200 MW of wind power by 2021-22. Currently, it consumes 200 MW of clean energy. The Railways’ total power requirement is estimated at about 2000 MW.
Railways is working on solar rooftop, ground-mounted and wind power projects on railway buildings, stations, hospitals and vacant railway land lying with different zones. The renewable energy projects are being implemented by the Railway Energy Management Company Ltd (REMCL), a joint venture of Indian Railways and RITES Ltd.
Railways is planning to install 500-MW solar plants on the roof top of railway buildings through the public-private partnership mode with 25-years agreements, which will be used to meet non-traction loads at railway stations.
Of this, 96.84 MW of solar plants have already been installed and 16 stations have been declared green railway stations across zones. These green stations meet their entire energy needs either through solar or wind power.
Work is in progress in about 111 MW Solar plants, while tenders for 93 MW solar plants have recently been awarded by REMCL. It has also floated tenders for 45 MW rooftop solar capacity. The remaining 154 MW is under different stages of planning, according to an official document.
Railways is also planning about 500 MW ground-mounted solar plants to meet traction and non-traction requirements. Of this about 3 MW has already been installed at the Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareilly.
A 50 MW solar power project on a 300-acre vacant railway land in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh is being installed and is expected to be commissioned by March next year.
Railways is also planning to source power from the upcoming solar park in Madhya Pradesh which is being developed by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMS) Ltd, a joint venture between Solar Energy Corporation of India and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.
The proposed capacity of the solar park will be 1500 MW and of which 400 MW will be supplied to the Railways in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, UP-ISTS (interstate transmission system), UPSTU, Haryana, Jharkhand, DVC and Bihar.
The power from the solar park will be supplied under optimum scheduling method and limited to 207 MW (equivalent to 400 MW solar plant capacity). This proposed state-wise distribution of solar power will help the Railways meet its Solar Power Obligation targets, according to the latest annual report of REMCL.
REMCL has floated tenders for two hybrid plants (solar + wind) of 140 MW (35 MW solar + 105 MW wind) and 109 MW (27 MW solar + 82 MW wind) capacity.
In the wind energy sector, the Railways has already installed 103.4 MW of the targeted capacity of 200 MW.
Windmill plants of 21 MW (for non-traction) capacity in Tamil Nadu, 26 MW (for traction) capacity in Rajasthan, 6 MW (for non-traction) and 50.4 MW (for traction) capacity in Maharashtra have been installed.
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
The country’s electric mobility mission is moving gingerly. Big plans have been laid out but it is time to ...
Where forest cover is concerned, India has set itself a target that needs a much higher rate of afforestation ...
From baby steps in 2001, India has come a long way in the green building movement. The Indian Green Building ...
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...