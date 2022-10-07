In line with the Centre’s commitments to reducing emissions intensity, Indian Railway plans to gradually reduce its carbon footprint and become net zero carbon emitter by 2030.

“Indian Railways will attempt to reduce its carbon footprint primarily through sourcing of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

By 2029-30, expected requirement of installation of renewable capacity would be about 30 GW, it further said, adding that the Railways has has installed 142 MW solar rooftop capacity and 103.4 MW of wind energy till August, 2022.

“Other strategies towards net zero emitter includes taking a multi-pronged approach of electrification of its routes, shifting from diesel to electric traction, promotion of energy efficiency, construction of dedicated freight corridors, green certification of railway establishments,” it further said.

Railways has electrified 52,508 RKM out of total broad gauge network of 65,141 RKM.

“With 100 per cent electrification, the demand for electricity will go up to about 72 BUs by 2029-30 from 21 BUs in 2019-20,” the Ministry said, adding that carbon emission by 2029-30 as per Business As Usual mode is estimated to be 60 million tonnes, which would be offset by various measures planned by Indian Railways.

As part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the government has set a target of 33 per cent reduction in emissions intensity reduction. The transport sector, including Railways, is one of the key sectors with substantial mitigation potential.

Indian Railways has taken steps to streamline its initiatives with regards to environmental management, with some notable initiatives including energy efficiency management, renewable and alternate sources of energy, water conservation, afforestation, water management and green certifications, it further said.