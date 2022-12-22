Indian Railways’ coal loading averaged 496 rakes per day so far in the current calendar year (April to December 14), up 14.1 per cent compared to the year-ago period, Parliament was informed

During April-June 2022, Railways faced difficulties in meeting power plants coal requirements, which had risen substantially on account of earlier-than-expected summer.

“During the current financial year (April 1 to December 14), coal loading by Indian Railways to all sectors averaged 497.6 rakes per day which is 14.1 per cent more than the corresponding period of FY22,” Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Railways is supplying rakes for transportation of coal as per the demand. Disruptions in coal movement arise on various factors like dislocation in traffic flows, congestion on select routes and terminals, etc and are addressed in real time, he added.

“Companies dispatch coal as per freight on board (FOB) basis after the weighment at Rail and road weighbridges. Consumers have the option of transporting it through rail, road, or captive modes (Merry Go Round (MGR), Belt & Rope) of their choice,” Joshi said.

As a result, after the coal leaves the premises of mines/sidings after being weighed, it is for the consumers to transport them to the final destination. Coal companies have no further part in this process, the Minister said.

In a separate query in Lok Sabha, Joshi said the demand of coal has increased from 906.13 million tonnes (mt) in FY21 to 1,027.92 mt in FY22 at a growth of 13.44 per cent. The demand of coal for FY23 has been projected at 1,087 mt, which is 5.75 per cent higher than the actual demand in FY22.

