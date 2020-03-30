Railways to make stools and beds for COVID-19 patients after declaring train coaches as isolation wards

Mumbai, March 30 The Ministry of Railways has decided to make beds, stools and other furniture required for coronavirus patients. Railways made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

The tweet read: “Indian Railways Workshops have come forward to make beds, stools, etc, in case of any future requirement for Isolation/Quarantine Wards of Hospitals.”

This comes after Railways announced that it had planned to transform it train coaches into isolation wards for patients infected with COVID-19.

The Rail Ministry has also rendered all its hospitals across the country to serve central government employees as the coronavirus epidemic is on the rise in the country.

Railways, in its official Twitter account, mentioned: “Indian Railways is committed to discharging its professional as well as social responsibilities. At this difficult time, every Railway hospital will be available to serve any central government employee.”

The Indian Railways had announced the closure of all passenger rail services across the snation till March 31. This came in the wake of a nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The railways had already trimmed down its services on Friday by cancelling a majority of trains. However, it had allowed all trains that had already started the journey to continue.

According to a new order issued by the railways, only goods trains will run from March 22 midnight to March 31 at midnight.