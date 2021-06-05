Railways Union questions Board’s move on posts surrender

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Railways Union -- National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) – has asked the Railway Board Secretary to share details regarding the Railway Board’s move to surrender 2,350 posts from various Railway Zones.
Responding to a Railway Board move that asked Railway Zones to lower the staff strength in certain categories in which jobs have become redundant, BC Sharma, Joint General Secretary, NFIR said that staff strength should also be increased whenever work-load increases based on job analysis done as per set procedure. The Union also asked if this policy also pertains to lowering the Gazetted officers’ strength, pointing out that the officers strength are sanctioned on the basis of staff strength, in its letter to Sushant Mishra, Secretary, Railway Board.
The Union has asked for details about various levels on which the posts will be surrendered – specifically at the Gazetted officers level. It sought a concrete justification for reducing such a large number of posts.
Earlier, another Railways Union – All India Railwaymen Federation (AIRF) – had approached the Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma – protesting against Railway Board’s move to ask Zonal Railways to surrender posts without prior discussion with Unions. AIRF had said that a large number of retirements are due this year and next year as well, which could further deplete staff strength. AIRF had also called for appointment of permanent staff instead of hiring contractual staff .
The Railway Board, in its letter to various Zones – said that given the technological advancements in various fields of Railway including office working, few activities have become redundant. In this context, the Railway Board gave targets to Zonal Railways to surrender certain number of posts. The Board has said that Railways will create posts in other areas with the same money value against those surrendered.
Zone-wise, number of posts to be surrendered include Northern Railways (2,350), Central Railway (1,400), Eastern Railway and Southern Railway (1,300 each), South Central, Western Railway and South Eastern Railway (900 each), as per a letter seen by BusinessLine.
“Pondering over surrender of posts at this time is inhuman and has been causing much displeasure among the employees,” said Shiva Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, AIRF, said in his letter to Suneet Sharma. He added that contracts of several ex-servicemen were not renewed.
