RITES registers ₹132 crore net profit in Q4, up 70%

RITES Ltd, the transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, has registered a net profit of ₹132 crore for quarter ended March 2019, up 70 per cent over ₹77.45 crore against fourth quarter, fiscal 2018.

The public sector units’ total revenue has gone up by 33.3 per cent to ₹762 crore for quarter ending March 2019.

Commenting on exports performance, Rajeev Mehrotra, CMD, RITES, said in a release, “Certain exports lined up for March 2019 have spilled over to first quarter, FY20. Exports business has a healthy order book of ₹1,086 crore, and it is expected to pick up from this financial year.”

The company’s Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share.

The company's shares closed at ₹277.45, up 1.56 per cent over the previous close.