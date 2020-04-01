Logistics

SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant records 42% growth in long- rail production

Updated on April 01, 2020

SAIL- Bhilai Steel Plant has recorded a growth of 42 per cent in production of prime 260-metre-long rail panels in 2019-20 over 2018-19.

A company statement said that the plant is maintaining its thrust on meeting Indian Railways’ requirement of 260-metre- long rail panels.

“We are continuously ramping up our production of rails, especially the long rails to cater to the requirements of Indian Railways,” SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.

The rail panels provide significant advantage of lesser number of welded joints in the tracks thereby improving safety and increasing speed. During the same period, a substantial growth of 30 per cent has also been achieved in overall production of prime rails, the company statement added.

SAIL
