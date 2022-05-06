Samudra Shipyard moots river caravans to explore backwater tourism

Increasing acceptance of road caravans for tourism promotion seems to have propelled the idea of replicating the concept along the waterways as well.

Aroor-based Samudra Shipyard, a leading boat builder in Kerala, has mooted a proposal to introduce River Caravans to explore the untapped potential of backwater tourism in the State.

S Jeevan, Chairman, Samudra Shipyard, says that River Caravans would offer travellers a world-class experience on the backwaters of God’s Own Country, blessed with 44 interconnected rivers and canals, and would link various tourist spots along the inland waterways, hitherto unexplored. Besides, it would promote night navigation, which had thrived until 30 years ago. Commencement of night navigation will enable regular monitoring of waterways and help curb illegal activities on the banks, prevent encroachments and preserve water resources.

According to Jeevan, who presented a concept paper in this regard before the authorities, told BusinessLine that backwater tourism in the State was currently confined to the Alappuzha belt with house-boats entertaining tourists on the Vembanad Lake.

Job opportunities

The introduction of river caravans will also facilitate local bodies in concerned areas along the waterways by helping to set up jetties for boats to anchor, offering bunker and laundry services, food and drinking water to travellers, and organising recreational facilities in the panchayat area. Jeevan said this would provide job opportunities for the locals in each panchayat, thereby garnering revenue through services provided and improving the quality of tourism, Jeevan said.

Thus, the launch of specially designed caravan cruises is expected to meet the 2025 vision target of Kerala Tourism to generate more direct employment to more number of people, he added.

Jeevan suggested the tourism department implement rules and regulations and provide basic infrastructure for the promotion of river caravans, given the investment opportunity in the sector, including from NRI’s and existing tour operators. The government should also consider offering viability gap funding or subsidies to attract investments.

It is estimated that a foreign tourist spends around 14 days in Kerala, and the mode of transportation is mainly by road. But congestion on highways always hinders their travel, resulting in the loss of days otherwise for the time spent in the State. However, a shift in their travel to river caravans would not only save time but provide a noise-free commuting experience and help them to spend more hours in the state, thanks to the waterway connectivity between North and South.

Moreover, the introduction of River Carvans will help rejuvenate boat manufacturing in the State. These boats are easily transportable on trailers to any part of the country. The approximate size of boat building (FRP) in Kerala is estimated at ₹100 crore per annum.