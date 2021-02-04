Logistics

SCR gets ₹7,222 crore for infrastructure works in Budget 2021-22

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

The South Central Railway (SCR) has been allocated ₹7,222 crore towards infrastructure works for 2021-22.

“The zone has got a substantial budgetary allocation for 2021-22 at ₹7,222 crore as against ₹7,024 crore for the year 2020-21,” SCR said in a release issued on Thursday.

The important works for which allocation has been made include doubling, third line and bypass line works (₹4,238 crore), new lines (₹2,195 crore), electrification works and traffic facilities, the total budgetary grant is ₹173 crore.

Safety has also been given priority with the allocation of ₹672 crore for road safety works, ₹374 crore for construction of road over/under bridges on golden quadrilateral/diagonal routes and ₹862 crore for track renewal works.

Besides, ₹60 crore has been granted for the implementation of Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) on Bidar-Parli Vaijnath-Parbhani. and Manmad-Nanded-Secunderabad-Dhone-Guntakal sections.

”Under Mission Electrification, in the current financial year 155 route km of electrification has been completed and allocation for the current year is 246 per cent more than the allocation for 2020-21,” SCR said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 04, 2021
Union Budget
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.