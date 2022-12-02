Second cruise vessel of the current season -- ‘Seven Seas Explorer’ -- called at New Mangalore Port on Friday. The vessel carrying 686 passengers and 552 crew members berthed at the berth No . 4 of the port at 7 am.

The vessel, which was en-route to Male in Maldives, came from the Port of Qatar to India, and berthed at Mormugao Port previously. The passengers were given a traditional welcome. A cultural programme was also organised portraying local folklore and traditions of the region.

A statement said that 25 buses, including two shuttle buses for passengers visiting local market, were arranged in addition to taxis and tourist vans.

The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangauluru. The vessel sailed towards its next journey to Male in Maldives at 6 pm.