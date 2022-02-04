Shiprocket invests $1.5 million in SaaS-based start-up Logibricks

×

Tech-enabled logistics and fulfilment firm Shiprocket has invested $1.5 million in Logibricks for product revamp, talent acquisition and product innovation, among others.

SaaS-based start-up Logibricks enables online retailers to seamlessly manage their end-to-end operations on the post-purchase side.

It plans to launch an upgraded platform by April and a part of the freshly raised capital will be used for this purpose, the Pune-based start-up said in a release on Friday.

“Logibricks is a full-stack solution to ensure that online retailers can avail multiple services under a single umbrella. This is united with Shiprocket’s mission to provide simple solutions to online sellers, and we believe Logibricks’ innovative tech-led solution will allow them to scale and bolster their infrastructure further,” said Saahil Goel, Co-founder-CEO, Shiprocket.

Logibricks is working on multiple solutions that it plans to implement in the near future, and the latest funding will act as a launchpad for the same, Shiprocket said in the release.

The platform is aiming to introduce integrated seller onboarding and product cataloging for marketplaces, alongside improving consumer analytics and engagement to help sellers increase their sales, it said.

Besides, the platform also plans on building payment reconciliation for marketplaces and payment gateways.

"We are delighted to be backed by Shiprocket. We look forward to using the funds to achieve our goals," said Karan Kabra, Co-founder, Logibricks.

Kabra further added that "Logibricks is committed to solving the issue of retailers having to seek multiple platforms to run their business. Through our full stack solution, we integrate with other ecosystem partners to ensure a hassle-free experience for retailers and their end customers."

Logibricks helps direct-to-consumer (D2C) players and retailers manage their online business, offline stores as well as business-to-business (B2B) sales channel under a single roof.