Singapore Airlines has become latest global carrier to go live with its new Integrated Cargo Management System (ICMS) powered by IBS Software’s iCargo cargo management platform.

The ICMS provides a single integrated cargo application for users in Singapore and overseas, and a seamless interface with partners including general sales agents, ground handling agents, and freight forwarders.

Enhanced data quality and insights enables real-time, data-driven decisions across sales, operations and finance processes while ensuring compliance with international regulations.

Second phase in March

Since the ICMS went live on August 1, 2022, approximately 1,500 users across sales, operations, and finance industries have availed services of iCargo enabling more than 24,000 flights, creating 2,02,000 bookings and 1,92,000 airway bills as well as processing and responding to 8.5 million incoming messages, an IBS Software spokesman said here.

The second phase of the implementation is planned for in March 2023. This includes migrating the mail module, implementing mail revenue accounting, and rolling out new capabilities in sales, operations, and cargo revenue accounting modules.

Supply chain visibility

Chin Yau Seng, Senior Vice President Cargo at Singapore Airlines, said the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation, given the important role that air freight plays in critical supply chains as well as the need for greater supply chain visibility to improve resilience.

“The iCargo platform is a key element in our digitalisation efforts to serve customers better, respond more quickly to changes in the marketplace and improve work processes, while allowing it to stay compliant and update-to-date with global industry standards and initiatives.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit