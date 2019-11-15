South America's Synergy Group seeks more time to bid for Jet Airways

Jet Airways may get a lifeline, as South America’s Synergy Group Corp has asked for a second extension to submit a final bid for Jet Airways said Grant Thronton’s Ashish Chhawchharia, Resolution Professional. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) had given Synergy an extension to submit a bid by November 15.

Synergy was the only company that had placed an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the debt-strapped airline in August. Back then, the CoC had the last date to submit an EoI because Synergy had shown the initial interest. After the EoI, the company signed an NDA which had given them the access to the data room for due diligence. After which an extension to place the final bid by November 15 was given.

When BusinessLine asked the RP on Synergy’s plan to place a bid, Chhawchharia said, “They have asked for an extension for about a month till the end of December”, however, “it is subject to approval by the CoC,” he added.

Another person in the know said that the South American conglomerate which owns a majority stake in Avianca Airlines, is exploring various options and is preparing a business plan as a part of which, Synergy is considering a second hub for Jet Airways in South America. The company is also said to be in conversation with a few South American companies.

It was also reported that Efromovich was in talks with two Indian partners-- UK’s Ravi Deol and Bird Group-- as the Foreign Direct Investment norms do not allow an international company to hold more than 49 per cent stake in the an Indian airline.

BusinessLine had also reported that Synergy’s founder, German Efromovich was in India and had met authorities in Mumbai and Delhi. Antonio Guizzetti, President of G&A Consultancy, who is the consultant for Synergy said that as a part of thier plany, Synergy may ask for a 60-80 per cent haircut from the lenders of Jet Airways as a pre-condition to pick up an equity stake in the stressed airline. The company may also ask the lenders to convert 10-20 per cent of their total debt into equity.

Further, there could be a demand for downsizing the workforce from the current 14,000 to 7,000 employees to revive the airline.

Jet had debt of ₹8,500 crore, with SBI being the lead lender, as of October, the debt has increased to over ₹14,000 crore. On June 20, SBI dragged the airline to the insolvency court over unpaid dues. The next hearing for the same is set for November 18.